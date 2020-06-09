Chicago rapper Dreezy is really pushing for black excellence. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with a major push to support African American-owned businesses.

On Monday, Dreezy went to Instagram to share her interest in putting money toward black-owned operations. She also encouraged black owners to alert her about their business.

“Tag your business and tell me what you do. I’ll be online shopping all day today! ❤️ BLACK EXCELLENCE 🙏🏾” -Dreezy’s Instagram

Dreezy also went all out with some thirst trap-approved pics. She shared a pic of herself donning Savage x Fenty lingerie by iconic black entrepreneur Rihanna.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend 2020, the Chi-Town rap star lit up her Instagram page with some modeling pics. The shots featured Dreezy modeling draped from head to toe in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Recently, the rap musician lit up her Instagram page with a slideshow of modeling shots. The pics featured Dreezy flexing pure beauty around a huge pool with a photo shoot.