Chicago rapper Dreezy is all about safety. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to share pics of herself supporting people staying masked up in the war against police brutality and COVID-19.

Dreezy x PUMA

Last night, Dreezy hit up Instagram with a slew of pics. In the shots, she’s holding onto a box packed with PUMA-made face masks.

“Out here with and for the ppl ✊🏿 Thank you @PUMA for providing face masks to me to do something positive. S/o to all my ppl on the frontline everyday. Long Live #RayShardBrooks #StrongerTogether” -Dreezy’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Dreezy went to Instagram to share her interest in putting money toward black-owned operations. She also encouraged black owners to alert her about their business.

“Tag your business and tell me what you do. I’ll be online shopping all day today! ❤️ BLACK EXCELLENCE 🙏🏾” -Dreezy’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Dreezy also went all out with some thirst trap-approved pics. She shared a pic of herself donning Savage x Fenty lingerie by iconic black entrepreneur Rihanna.

Before You Go

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend 2020, the Chi-Town rap star lit up her Instagram page with some modeling pics. The shots featured Dreezy modeling draped from head to toe in Savage x Fenty lingerie.