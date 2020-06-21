Chicago rapper Dreezy is making it a very hot summer. The hip-hop entertainer took a moment away from music-making to share a batch of pics flexing pure beauty in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Dreezy x Savage

Last night, Dreezy relied on her Instagram page to make the thirst trap’s jaw drop. The Chi-Town native shared a batch of shots donning R&B superstar Rihanna’s popular underwear line.

“I’m Tinkerbell, he’s Peter Pay-a To these rap b*tches I’m mother, May I! ✨ @savagexfenty SavagexAmbassador 📷 @shotbysed (Tap for glam)!” -Dreezy’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Dreezy went to Instagram to share her interest in putting money toward black-owned operations. She also encouraged black owners to alert her about their business.

“Tag your business and tell me what you do. I’ll be online shopping all day today! ❤️ BLACK EXCELLENCE 🙏🏾” -Dreezy’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Dreezy also went all out with some thirst trap-approved pics. She shared a pic of herself donning Savage x Fenty lingerie by iconic black entrepreneur Rihanna.

Before You Go

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend 2020, the Chi-Town rap star lit up her Instagram page with some modeling pics. The shots featured Dreezy modeling draped from head to toe in Savage x Fenty lingerie.