New York rapper DreamDoll is out here with the black girl modeling magic. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week with some shots of herself showing off her curve game and warming up everyone’s Thursday.
Dream x Doll
Over the past few hours, Dream has shared pics of herself modeling both on a football field and indoors. She also shared a pic of herself hanging out in New York City streets.
“Girl you a killer & ain’t nobody realer” -DreamDoll’s Instagram
Speak Up
Earlier in the week, DD shared the importance of people getting out to vote. Dream dished on folks making a difference in their primary elections.
“Please vote guys ! Let’s make change happen !!!! #vote2020🇺🇸 don’t just scroll pass this post let’s take action.” -DreamDoll’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Over the past few days, Dream has used her voice to share support for Black Lives Matter. The hip-hop entertainer also went to the Big Apple’s streets to join in on protests.
Before You Go
In mid-May 2020, Dream hit up her social media pages with some studio sneak peeks. Doll released pics of herself low-key putting work in a recording lab.
