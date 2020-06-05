SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper DreamDoll is out here with the black girl modeling magic. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week with some shots of herself showing off her curve game and warming up everyone’s Thursday.

Dream x Doll

Over the past few hours, Dream has shared pics of herself modeling both on a football field and indoors. She also shared a pic of herself hanging out in New York City streets.

“Girl you a killer & ain’t nobody realer” -DreamDoll’s Instagram

Speak Up

Earlier in the week, DD shared the importance of people getting out to vote. Dream dished on folks making a difference in their primary elections.

“Please vote guys ! Let’s make change happen !!!! #vote2020🇺🇸 don’t just scroll pass this post let’s take action.” -DreamDoll’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few days, Dream has used her voice to share support for Black Lives Matter. The hip-hop entertainer also went to the Big Apple’s streets to join in on protests.

Before You Go

In mid-May 2020, Dream hit up her social media pages with some studio sneak peeks. Doll released pics of herself low-key putting work in a recording lab.