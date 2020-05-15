Toronto rap superstar Drake is paying tribute to the greats. The 6 God relied on the power of social media to reveal who makes the list of his all-time favorite rappers.

6 God’s Faves

This week, Drake dropped a comment about who makes his all-time Top 5 favorite rappers list. He let the world know who he thinks is hip-hop’s greatest and included the Notorious B.I.G., JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and a rap artist named Young Tony.

“My top 5 is Biggie, Hov, Wayne, Young Tony, and 3000 since nobody asked.”

Tony, Tony, Tony

Initially, Drake fans were confused about his Young Tony pick. Turns out, he was referencing OVO Hush, a friend from the 6 that he’s name-dropped on several occasions.

“Neek’s got the weed, Hush got a gun.” – (“Miss Me”)

Wait, There’s More

While the other names on Drake’s list are no surprise, perhaps he was joking around about his OVO soundmate. Hush has been an assosciate of his for a long time now, and Drake showed him similar love in a 2010 tweet.

“Califate, C4, Mayhem Morearty, Illy, Richie Sosa, Camo, Young Tony, Theo3, Promise…craziest T.O. playlist in the studio right now!!!” – Drake Twitter

Califate, C4, Mayhem Morearty, Illy, Richie Sosa, Camo, Young Tony, Theo3, Promise…craziest T.O. playlist in the studio right now!!! — Drizzy (@Drake) December 15, 2010

Before You Go

Drake’s streak of number one albums recently ended. His Dark Night Demo Tapes wasn’t enough to beat country singer Kenny Chesney‘s Here and Now. Despite debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200, Drizzy occupies 15 of the top 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.