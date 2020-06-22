OVO Sound boss Drake knows he has one of the cutest mini-me kids in the game. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this past weekend to share a must-like pic of his son Adonis Graham to the masses and it sparked a flurry of celebrity admiration.

Drizzy x Adonis

On Father’s Day, the 6 God delivered a rare look at his son to the masses. The pic is a solo shot of Adonis in his pajamas chilling in bed.

“Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business 🌍” -Drake’s Instagram

High-Key Details

The must-like pic sparked a ton of celebrity shout-outs. Everyone from fellow Toronto native Tory Lanez to model Bernice Burgos shared their love for baby Drizzy.

“The real Likkle thugger !!!!! Happy Father’s Day cuzzo” -Tory Lanez “🌊🌊🌊” -French Montana “Happy Fathers Day🙏🏽💃🏽” -La La “Happy Father’s Day my G” -Fabolous “❤️😍” -Bernice Burgos “😻😻🙏🏽❤️” -Lil’ Kim

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, Drake shouted out a bunch of celebrity dads. Drizzy saluted Lil Wayne, LeBron James and his own dad for holding him down over the years.

