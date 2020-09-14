Drake’s Ex Sophie Brussaux Proves She’s Beauty and Brains After Spending Hours Studying

OVO Sound boss Drake might want to give love a shot again with his former flame Sophie Brussaux. The hip-hop star’s former flame has let the world know she’s just as dedicated to her education as she is with her modeling goals.

Sophie Brussaux’s Beauty and Brains

Miss Brussaux went to her Instagram page to deliver a few up-close looks at her education grind. Sophie revealed her enrollment in the MIT Professional Education Ethics of AI: Safeguarding Humanity course.

“Thank you AI for doing my makeup this morning, I didn’t have the time after spending 492851838449016 hours last week studying your inner workings 😭” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

Dennis Graham Loves Adonis

The 6 God’s dad recently went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on how much he cares about his and Sophie’s son Adonis. Graham shared a priceless pic of mini Drake rocking cornrows and posing in his back to school fashion drip.

“Look a my little guy @champagnepapi , first day of school and you can only imagine the level of cool this kid is going to have, my grandson, love you baby boy 💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯💯💯👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💯” -Dennis Graham’s Instagram

Adonis’ First Day of School

Both Drizzy and Adonis’ mom Sophie Brussaux went to their Instagram pages to show off their mini-me. While Drake shared a shot of Adonis rocking blonde-brown cornrows, Brussaux revealed pics of herself taking their son to school with a face mask on both of themselves. The pics sparked a ton of celebrity reactions from music mogul Diddy and Migos’ Quavo to Hollywood actress La La Anthony.

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍” -Drake’s Instagram

“Already got a chauffeur 🐐” -21 Savage

“LIL CHAMP” -Quavo

“Mon bébé 💙💜❤️” -Sophie Brussaux

“Family first” -Diddy

“💯💯” -Chance The Rapper

“He’s tooooo cute ‼️‼️” -La La

“Lil buddy haven all the drip 💧” -Rich The Kid

“1ère rentrée! Maman est fière de son grand garçon (petit koala à temps partiel)👩‍👦🐨🎒” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

Sophie Brussaux Joins LinkedIn

Recently, Sophie hit up Instagram with a new pic of herself. She took things a step further by referencing her and Drake’s son Adonis with a caption about being on LinkedIn.