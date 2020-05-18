OVO Sound boss Drake‘s Instagram fingers have people tuned in. The hip-hop heavyweight’s recent ‘alleged’ unfollow of rap artist Doja Cat has convinced fans it’s related to her “Say So” remix success with his Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj.

According to reports, Drake’s possible unfollow is a low-key form of shade toward Doja and Nicki’s recent Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping success.

Some time after its release, Internet sleuths claimed that Drake had allegedly unfollowed Doja Cat on Instagram over her song with his former collaborator. Showbiz Cheat Sheet checked and did not see Doja Cat’s name in his “following” list but cannot confirm that he ever followed the “So High” crooner. Amid the drama, Doja Cat reportedly tweeted and deleted a message seemingly addressing the unfollow. “Its a 6 ting innit?” she wrote alongside a woozy face emoji. (Showbiz Cheat Sheet)

A few days ago, Cat went to Instagram with some big reflections. She notably credited the fans for helping elevate her and Nicki to the Billboard Hot 100 top spot.

“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

This week, Nicki Minaj geeked out over her “Say So” remix with Doja Cat debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both hip-hop heavyweights went to their social media pages to celebrate the historic accomplishment.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥴 #SaySoRemix” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rap duo to reach #1 on @billboard while Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé occupy #2. This is the first women two female rap duos have occupied the top two spots on the charts pic.twitter.com/tkHlI4KTr8 — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Prior to the song dominating the chart, Doja vowed to up the ante. Cat said she would show her boobs if “Say So” remix crushed the Billboard Hot 100.