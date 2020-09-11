Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Tells Adonis How Much Grandpa Loves Him

OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad is a real one. The hip-hop star’s pops Dennis Graham has come forward to show major love to his grandson Adonis Graham following his first day of school.

Dennis Graham Loves Adonis

The 6 God’s dad went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on how much he cares about Adonis. Graham shared a priceless pic of mini Drake rocking cornrows and posing in his back to school fashion drip.

“Look a my little guy @champagnepapi , first day of school and you can only imagine the level of cool this kid is going to have, my grandson, love you baby boy 💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯💯💯👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💯” -Dennis Graham’s Instagram

Adonis’ First Day of School

Both Drizzy and Adonis’ mom Sophie Brussaux went to their Instagram pages to show off their mini-me. While Drake shared a shot of Adonis rocking blonde-brown cornrows, Brussaux revealed pics of herself taking their son to school with a face mask on both of themselves. The pics sparked a ton of celebrity reactions from music mogul Diddy and Migos’ Quavo to Hollywood actress La La Anthony.

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍” -Drake’s Instagram

“Already got a chauffeur 🐐” -21 Savage

“LIL CHAMP” -Quavo

“Mon bébé 💙💜❤️” -Sophie Brussaux

“Family first” -Diddy

“💯💯” -Chance The Rapper

“He’s tooooo cute ‼️‼️” -La La

“Lil buddy haven all the drip 💧” -Rich The Kid

“1ère rentrée! Maman est fière de son grand garçon (petit koala à temps partiel)👩‍👦🐨🎒” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

Sophie Brussaux Joins LinkedIn

Recently, Sophie hit up Instagram with a new pic of herself. She took things a step further by referencing her and Drake’s son Adonis with a caption about being on LinkedIn.

“Adonis’ maman on LinkedIn 🌸” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

The Brussaux Workout Plan

Recently, Sophie went to her Instagram page with some must-see content. In a high-energy video, she is featured putting a serious beatdown on her trainer – who suspiciously looks a lot like her son Adonis’ dad.