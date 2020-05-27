OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad Dennis Graham isn’t biting his tongue. The hip-hop star’s day one has come forward to air out the Minnesota police officer connected to the death of black man George Floyd.
Dennis x Explodes
On Tuesday, Graham relied on social media to let his feelings loose. Dennis shared his disgust in Floyd’s death and also targeted Instagram for appearing to censor his post.
“therealdennisg This man that he just killed is GEORGE FLOYD and this the coward that killed him so you look at him and you can see exactly what his mentality is, MINNESOTA IT’S TIME TO STEP UP ALL OVER A 20 dollar dispute I tried putting their name and badge numbers up and mysteriously it wouldn’t let me ???????????guess who’s controlling that” -Dennis Graham’s Instagram
“This is the rapid response that we need immediately for people of all colors when it comes to these type of killings,👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”
“Instagram has not updated my followers in two years I am not all that bothered about it and I wonder why but it’s not fair when a social media sit decides that they want to keep you where they want you to be,as far as controlling your followers, but I am going to create an app where you can do or say what you like without being censored!!!!!!!!!”
The World Reacts
Once the footage went viral, social media erupted with celebrity reactions. Everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James to music icon Diddy stepped up to express their anger in the situation.
“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾♂️ #StayWoke👁” -LeBron James’ Instagram
“💔” -Diddy’s Instagram
“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.
In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)
Before You Go
The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said during a news conference Tuesday. “For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.” (Washington Post)