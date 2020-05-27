OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad Dennis Graham isn’t biting his tongue. The hip-hop star’s day one has come forward to air out the Minnesota police officer connected to the death of black man George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Graham relied on social media to let his feelings loose. Dennis shared his disgust in Floyd’s death and also targeted Instagram for appearing to censor his post.

“therealdennisg This man that he just killed is GEORGE FLOYD and this the coward that killed him so you look at him and you can see exactly what his mentality is, MINNESOTA IT’S TIME TO STEP UP ALL OVER A 20 dollar dispute I tried putting their name and badge numbers up and mysteriously it wouldn’t let me ???????????guess who’s controlling that” -Dennis Graham’s Instagram

“This is the rapid response that we need immediately for people of all colors when it comes to these type of killings,👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

“Instagram has not updated my followers in two years I am not all that bothered about it and I wonder why but it’s not fair when a social media sit decides that they want to keep you where they want you to be,as far as controlling your followers, but I am going to create an app where you can do or say what you like without being censored!!!!!!!!!”

Once the footage went viral, social media erupted with celebrity reactions. Everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James to music icon Diddy stepped up to express their anger in the situation.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁” -LeBron James’ Instagram

“💔” -Diddy’s Instagram

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

SMH….. it's just not right… please take this hate and police brutality away with coronavirus too. @MeekMill reacts to Minnesota cop using his knee in death of black man. SMH. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5DAtt8Y218 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 26, 2020 George Floyd was killed by a cop using his knee to him

According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)

Thread: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incident with a 40-something year old black man who died while under arrest “wrong on every level.” A FB video shows an MPD officer pinning the man down as he says he can’t breathe. “This does not reflect the values of MPD.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/f9T6mvMkPI — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 26, 2020

The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.