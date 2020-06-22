OVO Sound boss Drake‘s camp is big mad. The hip-hop star’s team has come forward to fire direct shots at Swizz Beatz following dicey remarks he made toward the 6 God over his team allegedly leaking a shelved Busta Rhymes collaboration.

Over the past few hours, folks from Drizzy’s side of the world went directly at Swizzy. The rap star’s longtime friend Chubbs even ripped Beatz on his Instagram Story.

Prior to getting singled out, Swizz went to his Instagram Story with an open apology. Beatz admitted he spoke out of line and should not have called out the 6 God.

“I was in the wrong space, I was in the wrong energy. I hate that my kids and other people got to see me be on that side. I was a little nice, I was a little excited. I definitely spoke on some things that I definitely shouldn’t have spoke on. Although I might feel a way about a certain person and different things like that, as a g, I’m man enough to say that I did that on a platform I wasn’t supposed to do it like that because I wouldn’t respect somebody else if they did something like that.” -Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Story

Last week, Beatz hopped on an Instagram Live session with Busta and unloaded big emotions. In the clip, Swizzy took a direct shot at the person responsible for unleashing the previously shelved anthem.

During an Instagram Live session with Busta Rhymes, Swizz made it clear that his “filter [was] burnt” when it came to the situation. “Because at the end of the day, n*ggas is p*ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go,” Swizz said in conversation with Busta. It appears that Swizz’s problem with the leak is the fact it possibly came from Drake’s camp. And if that was the case, then Drake would have been putting out a track that no one can profit from. (Complex)

Swizz Beatz calls Drake p*ssy after discussing a leaked collab between Drake and Busta Rhymes. pic.twitter.com/56vCFtzi6K — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 21, 2020

Despite Swizz letting emotions get the best of him, Busta maintained his composure. Rhymes also explained how the past collaboration came together off the strength of wanting a J. Dilla record.

“I don’t want to get it misconstrued. He didn’t come to me to make a record with me. He wanted to do [J Dilla’s] beat. Dilla beats. That’s what it was about. That’s all I’m saying.”