Music superstars Drake and The Weeknd are giving back. After being called upon by Canadian poet and songwriter Mustafa the Poet, they’ve stepped up and provided some serious money for the movement against racial inequality. #BlackoutTuesday

After Mustafa provided $400 for the National Bail Out Fund, Drake upped the ante and gave $100,000.

“say less brother”

The Weeknd gave even more. He gave $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $100,000 to the National Bail Out Fund, and another $200,000 to the Know Your Right Camp.

“keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story)”

Drake‘s dad Dennis Graham won’t stay silent. The hip-hop star’s pops has come forward to speak out on the latest unthinkable action of President Donald Trump toward protestors.

“Are you kidding me this man Donald Trump has actually had the military to bring back German Shepard dogs that they used in the 50s and 60s to bite people of the UNITED STATES in 2020, My Brothers and Sisters, The honorable MalcomX tells you exactly what to do when you’re being attacked by German Shepards and it’s handler, $2.00 worth of gasoline in a water bottle takes care of the dog and it’s handler,George Wallace one of the most racist White Klansmen in the world used these same tactics against Martin Luther King and every other Black person in the Civil Rights movements,George Wallace ended up in a wheelchair and asked Black people to forgive him for what he had done.” -Dennis Graham’s Instagram

“Do you guys see what this psychopath is doing???????In the 50s and 60s they sicked Shepard dogs on Black people and just by this president suggesting this is the most racist sh*t I have ever seen on this earth, Please google MalcomX on dogs attacking all people”

A few days ago, Trump went to his Twitter page to threaten attack dogs on protestors. He said anyone pulling up on the White House would have to deal with weapons and ‘vicious’ canines.