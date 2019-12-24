OVO Sound boss Drake is on his music grind with 2019 wrapping up. The 6 God has come forward to surprise fans with his new “War” single.

On Christmas Eve, Drizzy shocked supporters by putting out the unexpected audio gem.

On the record, Drizzy briefly references his past feud with fellow Canada native The Weeknd.

“OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the trailers/Hawk and Stix and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my n***a, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up.” (“War”)

The Weeknd and Drake’s feud has appeared to be on-again and off-again.

The pair’s beef seemingly began after The Weeknd signed a record deal with Republic Records instead of Drake’s OVO Sound imprint. They eventually sorted things out, but allegedly fell out again over The Weeknd’s contributions to Take Care and Drizzy allegedly seeing Abel’s now-ex girlfriend, Bella Hadid, during the couple’s off time. (Capital Xtra)

Drake has continued to put out new music over the past 12 months.