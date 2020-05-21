OVO Sound boss Drake is doing some major damage control. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to end the possibility of Kylie Jenner trolls coming for his neck after a song leaked calling her a side piece.

Drake Clarity

The 6 God went online to put a swift end to any possible drama. Drizzy explained the leaked record is a few years old and also said he initially shelved it.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.” -Drake’s Instagram

Name-Dropped

Initially, footage went viral of Drake name-dropping Kylie during a deejay set. On the record, he’s also heard referencing other popular pop culture personalities including Jenner’s sister Kendall.

An associate of the rapper’s previewed some future hits on his Instagram Live account and in one, Drake namechecks Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and pregnant model Gigi Hadid. “Yeah, I’m a hater to society/Real s—, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece/Yeah, I got 20 motherf—in’ Kylies,” he raps in the song, adding: “Yeah, I got 20 d**n Kendalls/Young slim baddies and they in vogue/Yeah, I got 20 f—in’ Gigis.” (Calgary Herald)

Wait, There’s More

A few years ago, the song initially leaked online. Rap star Future appeared to let people in on the unreleased tune.

In 2018, the same track was previewed on Future’s Snapchat account. In the brief clip, the 36-year-old rapper sounds off with his “20 damn Kylies” remark before transitioning to another clip, in which Drizzy can be heard bringing Jenner’s supermodel sister, Kendall, into the mix. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue,” Drake spits. (XXL Mag)

