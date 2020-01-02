OVO Sound boss Drake makes it hard to ever find him not looking dapper. The rap heavyweight went online this week to share a sneak peek at his New Year’s attire at the start of 2020.

On Wednesday, the 6 God hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics looking like a business, man.

On New Year’s Eve, Drizzy shared some lit moments from one of Las Vegas’ hottest spots.

Additional pics and moments from Monday night also surfaced online.

Drake last night at Wynn in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/vQnCHS3rbY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 31, 2019

Wynner Wynner Lobster Dinner 🦞 pic.twitter.com/By6tpZ8VXT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 31, 2019

Last year, Drake teamed up with venue Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.