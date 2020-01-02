OVO Sound boss Drake makes it hard to ever find him not looking dapper. The rap heavyweight went online this week to share a sneak peek at his New Year’s attire at the start of 2020.

On Wednesday, the 6 God hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics looking like a business, man.

To another year of taking my work home with me.

On New Year’s Eve, Drizzy shared some lit moments from one of Las Vegas’ hottest spots.

Wynner Wynner Lobster Dinner 🦞

Additional pics and moments from Monday night also surfaced online.

Last year, Drake teamed up with venue Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.

In celebration of its partnership with Drake earlier this year, Wynn Las Vegas announced on Thursday (Sept. 12) the opening of a new October’s Very Own pop-up boutique at Wynn Plaza. The pop-up will feature weekly drops debuting every Friday, including an exclusive shop tee, collab items, the staple OVO Essentials collection and new pieces. (Billboard)