OVO Sound boss Drake makes it hard to ever find him not looking dapper. The rap heavyweight went online this week to share a sneak peek at his New Year’s attire at the start of 2020.
On Wednesday, the 6 God hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics looking like a business, man.
On New Year’s Eve, Drizzy shared some lit moments from one of Las Vegas’ hottest spots.
Additional pics and moments from Monday night also surfaced online.
Last year, Drake teamed up with venue Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.
In celebration of its partnership with Drake earlier this year, Wynn Las Vegas announced on Thursday (Sept. 12) the opening of a new October’s Very Own pop-up boutique at Wynn Plaza. The pop-up will feature weekly drops debuting every Friday, including an exclusive shop tee, collab items, the staple OVO Essentials collection and new pieces. (Billboard)