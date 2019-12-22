OVO Sound boss Drake goes way further than Toronto. The 6 God went online this week to share shots of himself flexing in the South.

Over the past few hours, Drizzy went to Instagram with shots of himself in Mississippi.

This week, Drake low-key linked up with Atlanta’s Future for a potential new collaboration.

Drake & Future were spotted shooting a music video serving McDonalds 👀 pic.twitter.com/xauY8G06yk — FUTURE FANPAGE (@FreeBandHndrxx) December 20, 2019

A pic also surfaced of Atlanta native 21 Savage also taking part in the video.

Earlier this year, speculation developed about Drake and Future possibly linking up for a new What A Time To Be Alive follow-up album.