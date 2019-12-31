OVO Sound boss Drake is giving Las Vegas some epic memories before 2020 arrives. The hip-hop superstar has shared a look at himself turning up from the Wynn Casino.
On New Year’s Eve, Drizzy hit up Instagram with a slideshow of moments from one of Sin City’s hottest spots.
Additional pics and moments from last night have surfaced online.
Earlier this year, Drake teamed up with Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique.
In celebration of its partnership with Drake earlier this year, Wynn Las Vegas announced on Thursday (Sept. 12) the opening of a new October’s Very Own pop-up boutique at Wynn Plaza. The pop-up will feature weekly drops debuting every Friday, including an exclusive shop tee, collab items, the staple OVO Essentials collection and new pieces. (Billboard)
A few months ago, Drizzy made headlines after securing a 10-show deal at Wynn.
Sources close to the deal tell The Blast the “God’s Plan” singer recently agreed to a multi-year deal, with a minimum 10 show commitment at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn casino and hotel. We’re told the deal guarantees Drake more than $10 million. Last week the hip-hop star performed at XS during the Consumers Electronics Show and hinted at the longterm deal, telling the crowd, “I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.” (The Blast)