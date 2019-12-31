OVO Sound boss Drake is giving Las Vegas some epic memories before 2020 arrives. The hip-hop superstar has shared a look at himself turning up from the Wynn Casino.

On New Year’s Eve, Drizzy hit up Instagram with a slideshow of moments from one of Sin City’s hottest spots.

Additional pics and moments from last night have surfaced online.

Drake last night at Wynn in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/vQnCHS3rbY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 31, 2019

Wynner Wynner Lobster Dinner 🦞 pic.twitter.com/By6tpZ8VXT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 31, 2019

Earlier this year, Drake teamed up with Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique.

In celebration of its partnership with Drake earlier this year, Wynn Las Vegas announced on Thursday (Sept. 12) the opening of a new October’s Very Own pop-up boutique at Wynn Plaza. The pop-up will feature weekly drops debuting every Friday, including an exclusive shop tee, collab items, the staple OVO Essentials collection and new pieces. (Billboard)

A few months ago, Drizzy made headlines after securing a 10-show deal at Wynn.