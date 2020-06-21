OVO Sound boss Drake is paying tribute to those who helped raise him. For Father’s Day, he went to social media to send love and give major props to everyone from his pops Dennis Graham to longtime mentor Lil Wayne.

In addition to recognizing his own father, Drizzy thanked celebs like Weezy F. Baby and NBA superstar LeBron James. He posted a slideshow of shots with messages for each person on his Instagram Story.

Rap crooner Tory Lanez has nothing but love for the 6 God. The hip-hop singer recently went online to deliver a major salute to Drake and label him the greatest of all time. Tory Lanez shared footage of himself turning up to some Drizzy as he showed love for his fellow Canadian friend. In the clip, he also calls the fellow Toronto native a living legend based solely off his music’s vibes from a massive penthouse.u

Back in August 2018, Drake and Tory shocked Toronto fans. The one-time rap foes united on-stage at Drizzy’s 8th annual OVO Fest concert for an unforgettable moment.

“I wanna say something. Look, I want every young person in this building to look at what’s happening – I want you to understand something. You see this guy right here? We had problems with each other, we had never even met each other, I met the man and he’s a great guy!”

A few months prior, Troy confirmed ending a nasty feud with the OVO Sound boss. Lanez also vowed to keep small details connected to their feud between them.