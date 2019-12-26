OVO Sound boss Drake doesn’t want the Internet’s smoke. The hip-hop star has made an unprecedented editing move hours after putting out his new “War” video.

Following social media backlash, Drizzy took out controversial public figure “Chair Girl” after she made an unexpected cameo in the visual.

Canadian rapper Drake ended the year with a controversial move Monday, by enlisting a woman who threw Toronto into a frenzy at the beginning of the year for a one-second cameo in his latest music video. Now, however, the rapper has removed Marcella Zoia from the video for his new single ‘War,’ after fans took to social media to protest her inclusion. (National Post)

Drake also made sure to distance himself from the drama and said he didn’t recruit the controversial figure for his visual.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/4xPX7o2wbw — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 24, 2019

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/nFrZYoWpe1 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 25, 2019

The 20-year-old “Chair Girl” made headlines recently after footage showed her throwing hotel chairs off a balcony onto a Toronto highway.

Marcella Zoia, who is awaiting a Jan. 14 sentencing on charges of mischief causing danger to life after a video of her throwing a chair off the 45th floor of Toronto hi-rise balcony onto a busy highway below went viral, is in at least one interior scene in the new Drizzy clip. She appeared very briefly in a blue-lit party scene with another woman and man who isn’t Drake. (Toronto Sun)

Heading into Christmas, Drake treated fans to his new “War” music video premiere.