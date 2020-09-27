Drake Names Person Responsible For Everything He Has

OVO Sound boss Drake has much more than admiration for Lil Wayne. The hip-hop superstar has come forward to shout-out Weezy F. Baby on his birthday and credit him for providing a pathway to his success.

Drake Names Lil Wayne As Person Responsible For His Success

The rap heavyweight went to his Instagram page to pour out his love for Wayne. Drizzy saluted Weezy on his 38th born day by sharing a slideshow of flashback memories in his honor and captioned his feelings about their close-knit bond.

“More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT 🐐 and not just on some emoji sh*t. Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king…shall be…so I be…who I be…that’s me…that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothaf*ckin…” -Drake’s Instagram

Wayne Gets Lots Of Love

The Young Money boss has received ample born day love from his family and friends. Both Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot and his daughter Reginae Carter showed him appreciation.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram

“Happy birthday to my father ! I love you so much ! You know it and the world (hehe) but imma forever ride for you !! Your biggest fan and that’s on gang ! Enjoy your day ! Geesh what’s the age now? Like 25? 😂😂🎉🎉🎉” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Drake Hearts Wayne

In August 2020, Drake made sure to acknowledge how much he cares about Wayne. He also called Weezy the “most selfless” artist ever.

“This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with.Most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in people faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of his show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS…all praise and credit due to the 🐐” -Drake

Tha Carter V Deluxe

Ahead of his birthday, Wayne put out his Tha Carter V deluxe album to celebrate its two-year anniversary.