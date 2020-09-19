Drake Likes Boosie Badazz Defending Him Against Kanye West

OVO Sound boss Drake is feeling the love. The 6 God has low-key come forward to acknowledge Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz coming to his defense following non-stop name-drops courtesy of rap superstar Kanye West.

Drake Hearts Boosie Badazz

The Canadian hip-hop star showed his love for Boosie in the most low-key of ways. Drizzy co-signed and liked a social media post highlighting Badazz’s support for him.

Boosie Badazz Checks Kanye West

The Southern hip-hop heavyweight initially went to Twitter and fired shots at West. Boosie told Ye to fall back from using his energy to drag Drake.

“@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽‍♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽‍♂️U RICH RICH N*GGA 💰SMH” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽‍♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽‍♂️U RICH RICH NIGGA 💰SMH — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 19, 2020 Boosie Badazz checks Kanye West.

Over the past few days, Kanye has consistently name-dropped Drake in a series of tweets.

WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before



I got J Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free… we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Ma$e Calls Out Kanye West

Former Bad Boy Records rap star Ma$e went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on checking Yeezy. Mason Betha questioned how Kanye could ask for apologies from peers like Drake after previously making fun of him for leaving the music biz at the height of career.

“#kanyewest much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system! #Remember, your famous line “Don’t leave when you hot”? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.” -Ma$e’s Instagram

Coincidentally, both Kanye and Ma$e have worked together on music including the “Welcome Back” and “Jesus Walks” remixes.

Yeezy’s First Tweet

Yeezy returned to Twitter this week with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact but made sure not to reveal his contact info this time around.

“First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 … WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING” -Kanye West’s Twitter

WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING — ye (@kanyewest) September 17, 2020

The social media giant’s decision to lock out Kanye from his own Twitter page came shortly after he shared the editor and chief content officer of Forbes‘ actual phone number to his millions of followers.