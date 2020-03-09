OVO Sound boss Drake and LeBron James know the Internet remains undefeated. Social media has reacted to a hilarious clip of the 6 God and Bron-Bron clocking in a bromance moment together this past weekend.

Big Facts

Over the past few hours, some hilarious, must-see slideshow memes have lit up Instagram. In one of the posts, Bron’s wife Savannah is dragged into the online savagery.

“Drake probably telling LeBron James the Jolly Rancher story.”

“Women: If I ain’t the reason he laughing he ain’t allowed to laugh. Savannah x LeBron James x Drake at Bronny’s basketball game.”

High-Key Details

Over the weekend, footage emerged of LeBron and Drake linking up. The longtime pals sat around to watch James’ son play in a basketball game.

Wait, There’s More

Pics from the outing also surfaced. Drake is shown donning a signature Nike hat alongside the James family.

Before You Go

A few days ago, King James shared some must-see content. The three-time NBA champion released an epic clip of his entire family turning up together.