The hip-hop community is celebrating right now. Rap star Drake, T.I., La La Anthony, 2 Chainz and more entertainers have come forward with reactions to the former cops connected to George Floyd‘s death getting charged.

Hip-Hop x Reacts

Over the past hour, social media has ignited with big emotions. Celebrities have lit up their pages to celebrate the first steps into having justice for Floyd’s murder.

“Thank you Tamika for these necessary words➡️”Do not let anyone tell you that protest and organizing does not work. It works. Stay loud. This is a marathon folks, stay focused. We are winning, together. We are feeling grateful for all the organizers, protesters, organizations and supporters in every corner of this country – especially our Minneapolis fam. George Floyd’s murder will not be in vain. Back to work.”⬅️ #Repost@tamikadmallory” -La La’s Instagram

Drake responds to the four officers who killed George Floyd getting charged pic.twitter.com/vN85itzdGy — SOHH (@sohh) June 3, 2020

Charged

According to initial reports, Minnesota General Keith Ellison added charges against the cops. Arrested ex-officer Derek Chauvin received a second-degree murder charge.

Ellison’s official announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. (CNN)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Wait, There’s More

This week, Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz focused on the nationwide protests. The hip-hop heavyweight said they would continue until all of the officers land in handcuffs.

“Okay, okay. Quick question. As I look on the news, and they show every single city that’s protesting, looting, whatever. It looks like all the 12’s got the PPE [protective personal equipment]. They need it. They ain’t have none for no frontline, nobody at the hospital, they need the masks, they need all kinds of donations. These police just got a new shipment of shields, you can use them little helmets. They use them in the hospital. As far as when this sh*t gonna stop, it ain’t never gonna stop until y’all arrest three f*cking cops. Just arrest three cops and charge that other cop with first degree. That’s all you got to do.” -2 Chainz’s Instagram

Before You Go

This week, rap star Nicki Minaj went to Instagram to keep things 100. She spoke on how vital it is for the four Minneapolis police officers to land behind bars for ultimately ending Floyd’s life.