Drake Gets 1 Billion Spotify Streams and Celebrates Eating Spaghetti From Plaque

OVO Sound boss Drake is feeling like a true boss. The hip-hop superstar has celebrated reaching over 1 billion Spotify streams for his “In My Feelings” classic by eating spaghetti out of his achievement’s plaque.

Drake’s Spotify Achievement

Heading into Saturday, Drizzy hit up Instagram to celebrate his accomplishment. Drake’s must-see footage also sparked a handful of celebrity co-signs.

“We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate🍴🍝 @spotify” -Drake’s Instagram

“Calm flex” -Fabolous

“I’m eating this dish tomorrow” -Swae Lee

“Aye b*tch I love you” -Trippie Redd

“You live a life !!!!!!!!!!!!!!” -DJ Khaled

“Louis Vuitton Lasagna 🍝” RiFF RAFF

Back in August 2018, Drake put out his must-see “In My Feelings” music video. It starred Hollywood actress La La Anthony as on-screen love interest KiKi.

In the past, Drake has celebrated his achievements by drinking champagne from an actual Grammy award.

Justin Bieber Becomes Drake

In a new, must-see “POPSTAR” DJ Khaled music video, pop superstar Justin Bieber keeps the spotlight on himself turning up and rapping Drake’s lyrics. The visual features a slew of high-profile cameos including Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

DJ Khaled and Drake have shared a new music video for their joint single “POPSTAR.” The clip starts with DJKhaled harassing Drake to make a music video for the track via multiple shouty video messages. Fed up, Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber to star in the visual for him. Watch the clip below, which also stars Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber, and more. (Pitchfork)

Justin Bieber becomes Drake in new POPSTAR music video.

Drake made sure to hit up his Instagram page to salute Bieber for coming through on the visual.

Topping The Charts

In July 2020, DJ Khaled went to his Instagram page to toast his Khaled Khaled album songs’ immediate retail success. DJ announced “POPSTAR” secured the top spot on both Apple Music and Spotify while Drake-featured “Greece” followed closely behind at No. 2.

“POPSTAR⭐️ @djkhaled @champagnepapi #1 @applemusic #1 @spotify #GREECE 🇬🇷#2 @applemusic 🌎 4 CORNERS GLOBAL 🌎 #WETHEBEST #OVO @wethebestmusic” -DJ Khaled’s Instagram

DJ Khaled Appreciates The 6 God

Recently, “POPSTAR” producer DJ Khaled took a break from promoting their new collaborations to share some deep words for Drake. DJ shouted out the 6 God for holding him down for more than 10 years with classic hip-hop anthems.