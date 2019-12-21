Atlanta rapper Future and Drake might be up to something. The hip-hop pair are reportedly putting together a new music video.

Heading into the weekend, footage emerged of Drake and Future draped up in fast food apparel possibly shooting a visual.

Drake & Future were spotted shooting a music video serving McDonalds 👀 pic.twitter.com/xauY8G06yk — FUTURE FANPAGE (@FreeBandHndrxx) December 20, 2019

A pic also surfaced of Atlanta native 21 Savage also taking part in the video.

Earlier this year, speculation developed about Drake and Future possibly linking up for a new What A Time To Be Alive follow-up album.

In March, buzz developed about Drake and Future low-key piecing together the new album.