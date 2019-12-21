Atlanta rapper Future and Drake might be up to something. The hip-hop pair are reportedly putting together a new music video.
Heading into the weekend, footage emerged of Drake and Future draped up in fast food apparel possibly shooting a visual.
A pic also surfaced of Atlanta native 21 Savage also taking part in the video.
Earlier this year, speculation developed about Drake and Future possibly linking up for a new What A Time To Be Alive follow-up album.
In March, buzz developed about Drake and Future low-key piecing together the new album.
For those of you remember, Future was rumored to drop HNDRXX 2 as a surprise release; but scrapped it last second to not affect with the release of Gunna’s Drip or Drown 2 project. Well according to those same sources, Future and Drake have already completed a sequel to 2015’s What a Time to be Alive. The effort is said to be entirely new music and is not leftovers from their recording sessions over the last few years. It’s unclear when the two found time to lock in some studio time together; but we’re assuming Drake may be the deciding factor if it comes out or not. (OnSmash)