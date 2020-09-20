Drake Celebrates What A Time To Be Alive 5-Year Anniversary W/ Deep Reflection

OVO Sound boss Drake knows how fast time flies. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to remember and celebrate the five-year anniversary of his and longtime pal/collaborator Future‘s What A Time To Be Alive collaborative album.

Drake Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

The Toronto. native hit up Instagram to share the project’s cover art. He also admitted the title seems to – unfortunately – fit the times people are currently living in.

“@future 5 YEARS AGO TODAY 🤧🦉🦅💨💎💵🔌 What A Time To Be Alive…title feels more fitting for right now smh” -Drake’s Instagram

“Absolute classic!” -Conor McGregor

“Drop Part 2 .. 🙄🙄🙄” -Doe Boy

The Confirmation

In April 2019, Future went online with footage of himself alongside Drizzy and appeared to confirmed a much-needed follow-up album. Despite the teaser, they never officially put out a sequel.

Weeks prior, buzz developed about Drake and Future low-key piecing together a new album.

For those of you remember, Future was rumored to drop HNDRXX 2 as a surprise release; but scrapped it last second to not affect with the release of Gunna’s Drip or Drown 2 project. Well according to those same sources, Future and Drake have already completed a sequel to 2015’s What a Time to be Alive. The effort is said to be entirely new music and is not leftovers from their recording sessions over the last few years. It’s unclear when the two found time to lock in some studio time together; but we’re assuming Drake may be the deciding factor if it comes out or not. (OnSmash)

Drake’s Spotify Achievement

Recently, Drizzy hit up Instagram to celebrate reaching over a billion views on streaming giant Spotify for his “In My Feelings” classic. Drake’s must-see footage of himself eating pasta out of the trophy also sparked a handful of celebrity co-signs.

“We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate🍴🍝 @spotify” -Drake’s Instagram

“Calm flex” -Fabolous

“I’m eating this dish tomorrow” -Swae Lee

“Aye b*tch I love you” -Trippie Redd

“You live a life !!!!!!!!!!!!!!” -DJ Khaled

“Louis Vuitton Lasagna 🍝” RiFF RAFF

Back in August 2018, Drake put out his must-see “In My Feelings” music video. It starred Hollywood actress La La Anthony as on-screen love interest KiKi.

In the past, Drake has celebrated his achievements by drinking champagne from an actual Grammy award.

Justin Bieber Becomes Drake

In a recent, must-see “POPSTAR” DJ Khaled music video, pop superstar Justin Bieber keeps the spotlight on himself turning up and rapping Drake’s lyrics. The visual features a slew of high-profile cameos including Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

DJ Khaled and Drake have shared a new music video for their joint single “POPSTAR.” The clip starts with DJKhaled harassing Drake to make a music video for the track via multiple shouty video messages. Fed up, Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber to star in the visual for him. Watch the clip below, which also stars Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber, and more. (Pitchfork)

Justin Bieber becomes Drake in new POPSTAR music video.

Drake made sure to hit up his Instagram page to salute Bieber for coming through on the visual.