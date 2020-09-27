OVO Sound boss Drake remembers Nothing Was The Same and shows off some rare artwork on the 7th anniversary of the release of the album. Nothing Was The Same is arguably one of Drake’s best albums and features handfuls of unforgettable tracks including his Jhené Aiko-featured “From Time” and the Big Sean and 2 Chainz-featured “All Me” anthem.
Drake Celebrates Nothing Was The Same 7-Year Anniversary
