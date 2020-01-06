OVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to really, really, really get excited about. The 6 God went online to tease fans about putting out new music in the very near future.

Big Facts: On Monday, Drake hit up his Instagram Story to low-key announce a new “Life Is Good” Future collaboration and also decode the meaning behind his recently released “War” song.

High-Key Details: In late December 2019, Drake treated fans to his new “War” banger.

Wait, There’s More: Last week, Drake gave supporters an inside look into his New Year’s Eve goals.

Drake last night at Wynn in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/vQnCHS3rbY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 31, 2019

Wynner Wynner Lobster Dinner 🦞 pic.twitter.com/By6tpZ8VXT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 31, 2019

Before You Go: Last year, Drake teamed up with venue Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.