OVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to really, really, really get excited about. The 6 God went online to tease fans about putting out new music in the very near future.
Big Facts: On Monday, Drake hit up his Instagram Story to low-key announce a new “Life Is Good” Future collaboration and also decode the meaning behind his recently released “War” song.
High-Key Details: In late December 2019, Drake treated fans to his new “War” banger.
Wait, There’s More: Last week, Drake gave supporters an inside look into his New Year’s Eve goals.
Before You Go: Last year, Drake teamed up with venue Wynn to launch his own OVO pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.
In celebration of its partnership with Drake earlier this year, Wynn Las Vegas announced on Thursday (Sept. 12) the opening of a new October’s Very Own pop-up boutique at Wynn Plaza. The pop-up will feature weekly drops debuting every Friday, including an exclusive shop tee, collab items, the staple OVO Essentials collection and new pieces. (Billboard)