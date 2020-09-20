Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly Young Teases Possible Boyfriend In New Steamy Pic

Music mogul Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young looks like she has love on her mind and shoulders. The hip-hop icon’s mini-me went online to share a new pic of herself possibly enjoying some relationship goals.

Truly Young’s Relationship Goals

Young went to her Instagram page with a must-see shot. She shared a pic of a mystery man’s hands resting around her neck and shoulders.

“he said to be cool, but i’m already coolest” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Truly Young’s Desert Getaway

Recently, Truly Young kept busy flooding her Instagram page with ample content. The pics featured her with a horse and soaking in summer heat from an unknown destination.

“Space age country girl, stone cold miracle” -Truly Young’s Instagram

A Truly Birthday

In August 2020, Young went to her Instagram page with a slew of new pics. The shots featured her surrounded by a ridiculous amount of pink and black birthday balloons.

“God said “let there be light” on the day I was born 🎂” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early August 2020, Truly went to her Instagram page with a batch of new pics. The shots featured her holding onto a nameless Sphynx cat and playfully referenced herself to throwback TV show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”