Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly Young Teases Possible Boyfriend In New Steamy Pic

Written By Rosario Harper

Dr. Dre's Daughter Truly Young Teases Possible Boyfriend In New Steamy Pic
Music mogul Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young looks like she has love on her mind and shoulders. The hip-hop icon’s mini-me went online to share a new pic of herself possibly enjoying some relationship goals.

Truly Young’s Relationship Goals

Young went to her Instagram page with a must-see shot. She shared a pic of a mystery man’s hands resting around her neck and shoulders.

“he said to be cool, but i’m already coolest” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Truly Young’s Desert Getaway

Recently, Truly Young kept busy flooding her Instagram page with ample content. The pics featured her with a horse and soaking in summer heat from an unknown destination.

“Space age country girl, stone cold miracle” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Space age country girl, stone cold miracle

im a horse girl now

life on Mars ain’t just a song

i feel celestial

A Truly Birthday

In August 2020, Young went to her Instagram page with a slew of new pics. The shots featured her surrounded by a ridiculous amount of pink and black birthday balloons.

“God said “let there be light” on the day I was born 🎂” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early August 2020, Truly went to her Instagram page with a batch of new pics. The shots featured her holding onto a nameless Sphynx cat and playfully referenced herself to throwback TV show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

“teen witch” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Written by Rosario Harper

SOHH.com Writer. When I'm not covering hip-hop news and announcements, I'm deep into an Audible book and eating veggies.

