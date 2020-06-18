Music icon Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young is seeing the world from all new heights – literally. The hip-hop superstar’s mini-me went online this week to share a few new pics of herself and heels game.

Dre x Truly

Last night, Young hopped on Instagram with a slideshow of shots. One of the pics features Truly showing off her face while the other highlights her love for high heels.

High-Key Details

Last Sunday, Young went to her Instagram page to share a collage of individual pics. The shots featured her in multiple poses and showing off a cheetah print top.

“a new wave” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Young recently hit up her social media pages with a solo shot. The pic featured her chilling on a balcony with sunshine in the background.

“this must be the place” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Before You Go

In mid-May 2020, the 19-year-old model hit up IG with a slideshow of shots. The pics featured her wearing a two-piece outfit and showing off modeling vibes.