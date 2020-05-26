Music mogul Dr. Dre‘s daughter is warming up everyone’s week. The hip-hop icon’s mini-me Truly Young went online to share a new selfie of herself flexing black girl magic.

Truly x Balcony

Young went to Instagram last night with her newest post. The shot features her chilling on a balcony with sunshine in the background.

“this must be the place” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Ballerina Vibes

In mid-May 2020, the 19-year-old model hit up Instagram with a slideshow of shots. The pics featured her wearing a two-piece outfit and showing off modeling vibes.

“I’m just sipping on chamomile, watching boys and girls and their sex appeal… with a stranger in my face who says he knows my mom and went to my high school” -Truly Young’s Instagram “jk I was homeschooled 🙂”

Wait, There’s more

In early May 2020, Young shared a must-see throwback moment. The flashback shot featured rap star Eminem getting kissed along with Dre sitting next to Truly’s mom.

“How cute is my mom 🥺” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Super rare throwback of Eminem, Dr. Dre and his wife – shared by the Doc's daughter Truly Young. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5pwwqtc4zp — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 8, 2020

Before You Go

In February 2020, Dr. Dre called into radio personality Big Boy‘s show to dish on birthday celebration plans.

“I was in the studio last night – I decided to just keep it low-key this time – I’m going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab. We’re just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard.” (Real 92.3)

So everybody just follow me… and wish @drdre a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/wtKizPn52h — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 19, 2020