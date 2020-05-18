SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Music mogul Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young is staying busy on her social media goals. The hip-hop star’s mini-me went online this past weekend to share pics of herself in isolation.

Sunday night, the 19-year-old model hit up Instagram with a slideshow of shots. The pics featured her wearing a two-piece outfit and showing off modeling vibes.

“I’m just sipping on chamomile, watching boys and girls and their sex appeal… with a stranger in my face who says he knows my mom and went to my high school” -Truly Young’s Instagram “jk I was homeschooled 🙂”

In early May 2020, Young shared a must-see throwback moment. The flashback shot featured rap star Eminem getting kissed along with Dre sitting next to Truly’s mom.

“How cute is my mom 🥺” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Super rare throwback of Eminem, Dr. Dre and his wife – shared by the Doc's daughter Truly Young. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5pwwqtc4zp — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 8, 2020

In February 2020, Dr. Dre called into radio personality Big Boy‘s show to dish on birthday celebration plans.

“I was in the studio last night – I decided to just keep it low-key this time – I’m going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab. We’re just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard.” (Real 92.3)

So everybody just follow me… and wish @drdre a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/wtKizPn52h — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 19, 2020

In December 2019, Dre landed at the top of financial publication Forbes‘ annual highest-paid musicians list.

Dr. Dre ($950 million) The superproducer released one album this decade and barely toured, but had music’s top business achievement: Apple’s $3B buyout of Beats. Taylor Swift ($825 million) Beyoncé ($685 million) Queen Bey began the decade newly graduated from Destiny’s Child, quickly establishing her business bona fides in the studio and on the road. U2 ($675 million) Diddy ($605 million) He’s had more name changes than anyone on the list, but his earnings remained strong thanks mostly to his Ciroc vodka pact with Diageo. (Forbes)