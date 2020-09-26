Dr. Dre’s Daughter Tells 50 Cent To “Shut The F**k Up”

New York rapper 50 Cent might start rethinking what he says on social media. The hip-hop veteran has admitted his recent thoughts on longtime mentor Dr. Dre has apparently sparked some backlash from the Doc’s daughter.

Dr Dre’s Daughter Blasts 50 Cent

Fifty went to his social media pages to share the hilarious clap back from one of Dre’s kids. Although he didn’t mention which one told him to pipe down, 50 joked about being told to shut up.

“😆Dr dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f*ck up. 🤐LOL … Nah no clap back i’m gonna need dre to make the beats, new music coming soon.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Although 50 didn’t name-drop Truly Young, Dre’s daughter has had a heavy presence across Instagram with frequently modeling posts.

50 Cent Checks Dr Dre’s Wife

Recently, Fifty went to his Instagram page to share a headline suggesting Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has played much more than a central role in Dre’s career. The screenshot suggested Young believes she is a co-owner of Dre’s rap alias and released music.

“👀entitlement is a mother f*cker, Hustle harder Hustle smarter available where all books are sold. #Starzplay get the app” -50 Cent’s Instagram

According to reports, Nicole Young has actually taken legal action against Dre. A new lawsuit reveals Nicole believes Dre has tried to deny her ownership rights.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Young, 50, claimed that Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) “secretly” transferred “valuable trademarks” they jointly owned — both the name “Dr. Dre” as well as his hit album The Chronic — after allegedly kicking her out of their home in April. In the lawsuit, Young alleges that shortly after being “forced to leave their family home,” Dre, 55, registered a new holding company and then began transferring the “highly valuable trademarks,” misrepresenting himself as the sole owner. (People)

50 Cent Blasts Nicole Young

Recently, 50 Cent went to his Instagram page to show the Doc some major support. The rap heavyweight reacted to Murphy’s demand for a daylong deposition and used an emoji to reveal his disbelief.

“👀21 hour deposition and OJ is out,💆‍♂️wait let me think. #STARZPLAY get the app #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

According to TMZ reports, Young demanded the Doc deal with her legal team to go over their prenuptial agreement and money topics.

Nicole Young filed new legal docs in their divorce, and is asking the court to make the mogul sit for a deposition — she wants her lawyers to grill Dre for 8 hours about the validity of their prenup and another 13 hours to dig into financial issues … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. (TMZ)

50 Supports The Doc

In early September 2020, 50 Cent went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on going at the Doc’s estranged wife Nicole Young. Fif couldn’t comprehend how Nicole could allegedly demand a couple million – monthly – from the music icon.

“👀😆these b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram