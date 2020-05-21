SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

West Coast rap legend Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young is staying busy on her social media goals these days. The 19-year-old model went online this week to share a last-minute Woman Crush Wednesday pitch to her fans.

Truly Perfect

On Wednesday, Young hit up Instagram to flex her beauty. Truly shared a pic of herself showing off a new hairstyle and bright lipstick in a selfie.

SOHH TIP: Increase your Likes with flawless selfies — iDecoz levels up your selfies by adding an unbreakable real mirror to your phone. Its silver plated frame comes with crystals. Take a look at the Rose Gold Square design.

“Oh make me over… I’m all I want to be!” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Day In The Life

Last Sunday night, the 19-year-old model hit up Instagram with a slideshow of shots. The pics featured her wearing a two-piece outfit and showing off modeling vibes.

“I’m just sipping on chamomile, watching boys and girls and their sex appeal… with a stranger in my face who says he knows my mom and went to my high school” -Truly Young’s Instagram “jk I was homeschooled 🙂”

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Young shared a must-see throwback moment. The flashback shot featured rap star Eminem getting kissed along with Dre sitting next to Truly’s mom.

“How cute is my mom 🥺” -Truly Young’s Instagram

Super rare throwback of Eminem, Dr. Dre and his wife – shared by the Doc's daughter Truly Young. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5pwwqtc4zp — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 8, 2020

Before You Go

In February 2020, Dr. Dre called into radio personality Big Boy‘s show to dish on birthday celebration plans.

“I was in the studio last night – I decided to just keep it low-key this time – I’m going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab. We’re just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard.” (Real 92.3)

So everybody just follow me… and wish @drdre a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/wtKizPn52h — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 19, 2020