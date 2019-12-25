Music moguls Dr. Dre, Diddy, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have all had a financially successful decade. The foursome have landed on Forbes’ highest paid musicians of the past 10 years.

Dre toppled the competition with nearly $1 billion mostly because of his Beats By Dre franchise.

Dr. Dre ($950 million) The superproducer released one album this decade and barely toured, but had music’s top business achievement: Apple’s $3B buyout of Beats. Taylor Swift ($825 million) Beyoncé ($685 million) Queen Bey began the decade newly graduated from Destiny’s Child, quickly establishing her business bona fides in the studio and on the road. U2 ($675 million) Diddy ($605 million) He’s had more name changes than anyone on the list, but his earnings remained strong thanks mostly to his Ciroc vodka pact with Diageo. (Forbes)

JAY-Z blew up from putting together success companies and touring the world alongside his wife Beyoncé.

Elton John ($565 million) JAY-Z ($560 million) Music’s first billionaire made his fortune by building companies, but the last ten years of touring—recently with Beyoncé—sure didn’t hurt. Paul McCartney ($535 million) Katy Perry ($530 million) Lady Gaga ($500 million) (Forbes)

Last month, Dr. Dre linked up in the recording studio with rap star Kanye West for work on an upcoming Jesus Is King 2 album.

