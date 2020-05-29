Young Money’s Nicki Minaj might be getting ready to do it super big. The hip-hop heavyweight has reportedly kept more than tabs on past collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine and even went to check on him at his secret hideout.

Nicki x 6ix9ine

According to new buzz, Minaj hooked up with the controversial rap entertainer but not on a romantic level. Instead, the duo are rumored to have filmed a secret music video together.

The word is that the promised “major” feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s next single, likely titled “TACO”, will be his old “FEFE” friend Nicki Minaj. 6ix9ine is currently holed up in a secret location after his address was revealed not once but twice. Now a Tekashi 6ix9ine fan page is reporting that Minaj has been transported to that location so she can shoot a video with 6ix9ine. (HHL)

The Delay

This week, Tekashi broke some crushing news to his fans. The rap heavyweight revealed he had to delay plans to debut a new song and music video to Friday, June 5.

“IM SORRRRRRRYYYYYY TROLLZ JUNE 5TH NO MORE CHANGING I PROMISE ‼️💛💙💚🧡💜❤️🧊🌸🍭💦🍄💥🔥🌟🌈🌈🌈🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Before recently getting out of prison following cooperation with federal prosecutors, 6ix9ine received ample support from Minaj. She even lit up her social media pages to send him well wishes.

“For reasons beyond music, the record company will hold off on putting his project out for now. Danny, I love you and am praying for you, your Mother, daughter & her Mom during this time.” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Before You Go

In July 2018, Nicki and 6ix9ine blew fans away with their infectious “FEFE” music video. They later collaborated with rap star Kanye West for their unforgettable “MAMA” single.