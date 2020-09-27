Donald Trump’s Taxes Emerge + Show He Didn’t Pay In 10 Of 15 Years

President Donald Trump has some major explaining to do. The head of state’s tax returns from past years have reportedly surfaced and allegedly show he didn’t pay income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000.

According to reports, Trump paid no income taxes – at all – for an entire decade tased on a jaw-dropping report released Sunday by the New York Times. To make things even more cringe, he allegedly paid less than $1,000 in federal taxes in recent years.

The President paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House, according to more than two decades of his tax information obtained by The Times.At a briefing Sunday, Trump denied the New York Times story and said he pays “a lot” in federal income taxes. “I pay a lot, and I pay a lot in state income taxes,” Trump said. He added that he is willing to release his tax returns once he is no longer under audit by the Internal Revenue Service, which he said “treats me badly.” (CNN)

The Trump Team’s Denial

Following the explosive report, Trump’s team has already stepped up to question its authenticity.

Trump’s taxes have been largely a mystery since he first ran for office. During the 2016 campaign, the then-candidate broke with presidential election norms and refused to produce his tax returns for public review. They have remained private since he took office.In response to a letter summarizing the newspaper’s findings, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate” and requested the documents. (CNN)

Outside of the taxes, Trump is gearing up for a huge debate against his Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden. Ahead of Tuesday’s bout, Donald has kept his Twitter fingers working overtime with online jabs.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Wow, nobody realized how far Mini Mike Bloomberg went in bribing ex-prisoners to go out and vote for Sleepy Joe. He is desperate to get back into the good graces of the people who not only badly beat him, but made him look like a total fool. Now he’s committed a serious crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

