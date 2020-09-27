Donald Trump’s Taxes Emerge + Show He Didn’t Pay In 10 Of 15 Years

President Donald Trump has some major explaining to do. The head of state’s tax returns from past years have reportedly surfaced and allegedly show he didn’t pay income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000.
Donald Trump’s Taxes Emerge
According to reports, Trump paid no income taxes – at all – for an entire decade tased on a jaw-dropping report released Sunday by the New York Times. To make things even more cringe, he allegedly paid less than $1,000 in federal taxes in recent years.
The President paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House, according to more than two decades of his tax information obtained by The Times.At a briefing Sunday, Trump denied the New York Times story and said he pays “a lot” in federal income taxes. “I pay a lot, and I pay a lot in state income taxes,” Trump said. He added that he is willing to release his tax returns once he is no longer under audit by the Internal Revenue Service, which he said “treats me badly.” (CNN)
The Trump Team’s Denial
Following the explosive report, Trump’s team has already stepped up to question its authenticity.
Trump’s taxes have been largely a mystery since he first ran for office. During the 2016 campaign, the then-candidate broke with presidential election norms and refused to produce his tax returns for public review. They have remained private since he took office.In response to a letter summarizing the newspaper’s findings, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate” and requested the documents. (CNN)
Fight Night
Outside of the taxes, Trump is gearing up for a huge debate against his Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden. Ahead of Tuesday’s bout, Donald has kept his Twitter fingers working overtime with online jabs.
Jim Jones Wants Trump Gone
New York rapper Jim Jones recently shared his frustrations with Donald Trump and said more than ever people must go out to vote in the November election.
“I am not a fan of trump at all in no way shape or fashion But tht does not mean he is a stupid person just because most of his decisions are stupid He’s smart enough to know tht if he keeps pumpin money into th hoods of America he won’t lose For 2 reasons He gave our hoods money tht most of them never had before and it wasn’t welfare it is real money tht we turn around and spend on partying every night So 9times out of 10 th people in our hoods who benefited from th pandemic are not goin to vote and they prob to hung over to make it to th voting polls anyway Mean while he pumped th same money into white American who are faced wit th same problems we are when it come to bills and surviving Th difference is they are goin to use tht money to secure there homes and pay they bills and then they are goin to th polls and vote And who u think they gonna vote for no matter how despicable of a president he is in their eyes he still helped them when they were in Dire Straits We are in a difficult position here people please get up and go vote bring th Bottles of 1942 wit u to th polls let’s trick th system turn th polls into th block for th day Turn this into a celebration instead of a vote 🗳 Just my opinion Ps I’m not a democrat or a republican I’m a Diplomat” -Jim Jones’ Instagram