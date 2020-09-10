Donald Trump’s Crew Accused Of Downplaying Russian Drama and White Supremacist Threats

President Donald Trump is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons. The head of state is being viewed as public enemy number one courtesy of a whistleblower accusing his appointees of downplaying Russian interference and the White supremacist threat.

Donald Trump’s Crew Catches Heat

According to reports, a whistleblower has alleged top political appointees in the Department of Homeland Security did the most to make internal decisions suitable for President Trump’s agenda. This includes downplaying Russia’s efforts to get involved in the US and a growing threat from White supremacists.

The whistleblower claims that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf instructed DHS officials earlier this year to “cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference” and, instead, focus their efforts on gathering information related to activities being carried out by China and Iran. Trump and several of his top national security advisers have repeatedly sought to emphasize the threat posed by China in recent months while downplaying the intelligence community’s warnings related to Russian interference in the 2020 election. (CNN)

Even More Trump Drama

As Trump and his camp deal with the whistleblower drama, there’s more pressure coming his way. Audio has surfaced from February 7 appearing to implicate Trump acknowledging – and downplaying – the seriousness of the global coronavirus pandemic.

This is President Trump on tape, on February 7, saying that the coronavirus is "more deadly than your – you know, your, even your strenuous flus." But he minimized the threat in public. On February 26, he told the public "I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away." pic.twitter.com/TOHTpqYtvZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2020

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump said on March 19, according to reports. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." https://t.co/IUUb0ZuU0C — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2020

To make matters even more cringe, resurfaced tweets from March 2020 show how Trump downplayed COVID-19 and suggested the flu was even more deadly.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” -Donald Trump’s Twitter

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

The Big Response

Trump’s camp is reportedly scrambling and preparing how to address the leaked audio.

A source close to the Trump campaign told CNN many were shocked by the President’s comments so early about how deadly coronavirus is, noting that the President kept that information from his own campaign.”Hard to say fake news when there is audio of his comments,” a Trump campaign adviser said. (CNN)

The president has also downplayed the audio situation and the press going after him over the comments.

Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump told reporters: “I don’t want people to be frightened, I don’t want to create panic, as you say, and certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. “We want to show confidence, we want to show strength.” The president – who is running for re-election in November – said the Woodward book was “a political hit job”. Responding to reporters’ questions on the book, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “The president never downplayed the virus, once again. The president expressed calm. The president was serious about this.” (BBC)

50 Cent Trolls The President

In April 2020, New York rapper 50 Cent trolled Trump over he appeared to suggest the idea of people putting Clorox into their bodies to help battle COVID-19.

you know the Vibes. LOL pic.twitter.com/2Ip1ql73LG — 50cent (@50cent) April 25, 2020

👀 Nah, I ain’t with it Trump crazy. LOL pic.twitter.com/Bv5ynXcRXM — 50cent (@50cent) April 24, 2020