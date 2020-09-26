Donald Trump Wastes No Time + Picks Anti-Abortion Notorious RBG Replacement

President Donald Trump is bringing new meaning to thirst. The head of state wasted no time in choosing a replacement for the Supreme Court by selecting ultra conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a week after her death.

Donald Trump Goes Anti-Abortion Route

According to reports, Trump’s decision to go with Barrett has heightened up the clash over religion and a woman’s right to choose in the remaining weeks ahead of the presidential election. The massive nomination is expected to go down in the coming hours.

Barrett, a devoted Catholic, is a favorite among religious conservatives and a target of those on the left who say she is likely to vote to undo the court’s longstanding abortion protections. Trump has sought to develop his anti-abortion credentials while in office, repeatedly pushing for a late-term abortion ban during his State of the Union addresses to Congress. Trump pledged during his 2016 campaign to nominate justices who would “automatically” overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion decision. (CNBC)

Prior to the pick, a Southern senator vowed to not support any Supreme Court nominee ahead of the November election.

Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable Democratic senator up for reelection in the red state of Alabama, announced Friday he “will not support” President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — who has yet to be named — ahead of Election Day.”I will not support the confirmation of any Supreme Court justice nominee, regardless of who it might be. I will not support that nominee before the outcome of the November 3 election has been determined,” said Jones during a Facebook livestream. (CNN)

Aoki Lee Simmons and Killer Mike Remember Notorious R.B.G

Following Justice Bader Ginsburg’s death, hip-hop daughter Aoki Lee Simmons spoke out on how much her life impacted women across the nation. Atlanta rapper Killer Mike also shared his respect for the Notorious RBG.

“I would say “I wish you could have known what you have done for me, I wish you could know how grateful I am” but I reckon you did know. You knew what you were doing for others, for the future. I’d like to say knowing that is why you never ever quit. You gave all of us, women, America, society and modern morality itself a great gift and I imagine it was not without price, we will honor you in the use of it. Always grateful, Rest In Peace #ruthbaderginsburg” -Aoki Lee Simmons’ Instagram

“Her apology to Kap is what allows me to properly say she had integrity and I value that beyond any title or position she held. Of all the things she did her her amazing life, her showing she had the ability to recognize her own privilege & humble her self to see her own mistake made me truly respect her for respecting the will of the people at that moment and now. May god have mercy on her soul and may her family be strengthened in this terrible moment. May Kap’s fight never end until we all are FREE! God bless the dead and God help the living. Rest well your honor. ❤️✊🏾. Love and Respect to all. #DontComeOnHereTalkingShitCuzIDGAF #SheBrokeMyHeartIn2016 #SheProvedABiggerPersonAndRestored #MyFaith #GoodBadAndUglyWeAllAreHumans #WeAllMakeMistakesWithPower #TheBestOfUsAdmitApologizeNRebound #SheDidThatWeShudDoMoreOfThat #NotLess #NowGoVoteSoYourNextPrezCanAppointABlackJudge #BetterYetAProgressiveJudge #WeDontNeedAnotherOGCThomas😉😆#PushTheLineInNovember #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeAndMobilize” -Killer Mike’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Jeezy‘s fiancée Jeannie Mai also took a moment to remember RBG.

“There is not one woman in America who hasn’t benefitted from living a better life because of her vast contributions to women’s rights. Abortion rights, same-sex marriage, healthcare, voting rights, immigration, affirmative action…now WE need to show up to honor her life and legacy 🗳❗🗳 #NotoriousRBG #RIP”

Justice Ruth Bader Dies At 87

According to reports, Bader passed away at her home in Washington and surrounded by family. The Supreme Court announced her death and revealed it involved factors connected to metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.” (Statement)

Historic Run

Prior to her death, Ginsburg spent nearly three full decades in the Supreme Court. The loss comes just weeks before the presidential election and is expected to create controversy for who fills her seat.

Architect of the legal fight for women’s rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation’s highest court, becoming its most prominent member. Her death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign. Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” (NPR)

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” helped turn Ruth into a pop culture star with sketches including a “RBG” skit.