West Coast rapper Doja Cat is really feeling the love. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to reflect on landing atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with fellow rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj.

Doja Stunned

Last night, Cat went to Instagram with some big reflections. She notably credited the fans for helping elevate them to the top spot.

“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

Say So Remix Goes No. 1

This week, Nicki Minaj geeked out over her “Say So” remix with Doja Cat debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both hip-hop heavyweights went to their social media pages to celebrate the historic accomplishment.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥴 #SaySoRemix” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rap duo to reach #1 on @billboard while Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé occupy #2. This is the first women two female rap duos have occupied the top two spots on the charts pic.twitter.com/tkHlI4KTr8 — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Prior to the song dominating the chart, Doja vowed to up the ante. Cat said she would show her boobs if “Say So” remix crushed the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj reach #1 on @billboard… y’all gonna be refreshing @DojaCat page nonstop now? pic.twitter.com/c9UUbHehgX — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Last week, Minaj went to Instagram to celebrate the record’s popularity. Nicki announced the song has topped the charts in at least 30 countries.