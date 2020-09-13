Up Next
Doja Cat Shows Off Her Tummy In New Modeling Pics

Written By SOHH Squad

Hollywood rapper Doja Cat knows how to get attention. The hip-hop star and recent target of Nas‘ “Ultra Black” record took everyone’s mind off anything stressful in their lives by delivering a few new Instagram pics modeling and showing off her tummy.

