West Coast rapper Doja Cat is feeling the wrath. The hip-hop entertainer has returned to social media following past racial incidents resurfacing but the Internet didn’t hold back on going off on her.

Doja x Returns

Over the past few hours, Cat has jumped back on Twitter with her first tweets since May 27. It didn’t take long before Doja found herself in heated conversations with users.

“this f*ckin world sucks.” -Doja Cat’s Tweet

this fuckin world sucks. — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

because i like to write stuff https://t.co/IooRxPFd1w — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

FINE…. I'm…… I'm…….. sorry that I couldn't see sooner that you're a fucking loser pleb with micro cock fuck off chump. https://t.co/OVfb5gteiN — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

Oh if you only knew. https://t.co/FZnyMHf6qv — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

It doesn't matter how much time or effort you devote to something because eventually it will be destroyed. — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

High-Key Details

People have lit up social media to address Doja’s return. While some supported her comeback, lots of people weren’t ready to welcome her to the mainstream again.

We ain't forget — a whole myth (@b_lekhu) June 15, 2020

Yea and you add to it by being homophobic. — Sleep Over 🤠 (@cowboybaked) June 15, 2020

she thinks we forgot 😭 — brandon (@brndvx) June 15, 2020

You thought we forgot? pic.twitter.com/PRAq3LsFvQ — Luther Gnade (@luthergnade) June 15, 2020

we ain’t forget ☠️ — Fat 🅱️igga (@_biggbigga_) June 15, 2020

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Doja hit up Instagram to low-key troll her haters.

“The cheese got warm and soft in the pantry. It’s in the fridge now.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last month, Doja Cat came forward to issue a huge apology. The remarks came days after the Internet exposed past racist actions and controversial statements she made.