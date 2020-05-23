Rap entertainer Doja Cat is cancelled – according to social media. The Internet is fully going in on the West Coast musician after cringe footage leaked online showing possible racist moments.

The new clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly makes reference to not wanting to be black and having a pro-police brutality song called “Dindu Nothin.”

SAY IT AINT SO! Hold up! 🤚🏼After coming under fire for using homophobic slurs, #DojaCat is trending AGAIN! 🤦🏻‍♀️ This time over video chats which resurfaced online showing her engaging in racists calls. #Doja we need answers 😡👇🏼 – Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram

HU Staff: Ariela Anís @ari.anis Doja Cat has gone viral AGAIN, but this time for all of the wrong reasons. Just as she scored her first number one on Billboard's Hot 100 with "Say So," days later the internet has canceled her over her alleged anti-black and homophobic past. __________________________________________________ On Friday afternoon (May 22), Doja began trending on Twitter and was dragged into a #DojaCatIsOverParty after videos resurfaced of her on Tinychat — a popular chatting platform — talking with alt-right, anti-black incels — a short word for involuntary celibate, which is used to refer to men whose misogyny stems from being undesirable. In addition to the videos, message boards claimed the singer has allegedly admitted to hating her blackness, and only liking her "thick" and "lightskin" features. __________________________________________________ The internet also alleges that her song "Dindu Nuffin" was in response to Sandra Bland's murder, and explained how the phrase is a racial slur for a black criminal. It's to be noted that this isn't the first time Doja's been dragged on social media. Previously, she's faced backlash for her homophobic views, stemming from 2015 tweets; which she's since tried to clear up. She claimed, "Do I hate gay people? I don't think I hate gay people. Gay is ok." While Doja has yet to publicly respond, the internet remains undefeated and relentless in digging up her dirt. #Socialites, thoughts? ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 Twitter __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463

Twitter Reacts

The situation has already taken over Twitter. Online users have bid farewell to Doja Cat’s career with hard-hitting memes.

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Doja Cat celebrated her and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

