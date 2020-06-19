West Coast rapper Doja Cat has way, way, way too much free time on her hands this week. The hip-hop entertainer went online to share some troll-worthy footage of herself interacting with her – er – boyfriend.
Doja x Invisible Man
Cat went to her Instagram Friday with some new bedroom footage. Doja fooled followers by impersonating her bae on a mattress with her.
“My boyfriend annoying af” -Doja Cat’s Instagram
High-Key Details
On Monday, Doja Cat jumped back on Twitter with her first tweets since May 27. It didn’t take long before Doja found herself in heated conversations with users.
“this f*ckin world sucks.” -Doja Cat’s Tweet
Wait, There’s More
A few days ago, Doja hit up Instagram to low-key troll her haters.
“The cheese got warm and soft in the pantry. It’s in the fridge now.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram
Before You Go
Last month, Doja Cat came forward to issue a huge apology. The remarks came days after the Internet exposed past racist actions and controversial statements she made.
“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.
I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.
I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.
As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.
I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank-you.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram