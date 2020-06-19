West Coast rapper Doja Cat has way, way, way too much free time on her hands this week. The hip-hop entertainer went online to share some troll-worthy footage of herself interacting with her – er – boyfriend.

Doja x Invisible Man

Cat went to her Instagram Friday with some new bedroom footage. Doja fooled followers by impersonating her bae on a mattress with her.

“My boyfriend annoying af” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

"My boyfriend annoying af" -Doja Cat's Instagram

On Monday, Doja Cat jumped back on Twitter with her first tweets since May 27. It didn’t take long before Doja found herself in heated conversations with users.

“this f*ckin world sucks.” -Doja Cat’s Tweet

this fuckin world sucks. — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020 Doja Cat returns to Twitter

because i like to write stuff https://t.co/IooRxPFd1w — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

FINE…. I'm…… I'm…….. sorry that I couldn't see sooner that you're a fucking loser pleb with micro cock fuck off chump. https://t.co/OVfb5gteiN — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

Oh if you only knew. https://t.co/FZnyMHf6qv — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

It doesn't matter how much time or effort you devote to something because eventually it will be destroyed. — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 15, 2020

A few days ago, Doja hit up Instagram to low-key troll her haters.

“The cheese got warm and soft in the pantry. It’s in the fridge now.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

Last month, Doja Cat came forward to issue a huge apology. The remarks came days after the Internet exposed past racist actions and controversial statements she made.