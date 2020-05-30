SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

West Coast rapper Doja Cat is helping Lil Wayne celebrate his surprise new The Funeral deluxe with memorable tunes. The rap star appears on Weezy F. Baby’s new project with fellow music heavyweights including Lil Uzi Vert and Tory Lanez.

Doja x Weezy

Wayne’s must-hear release comes months after he put out the original Funeral album. His deluxe version is packed with tons of guest features.

Lil Wayne has released an expanded version of his new album, ‘Funeral’, with eight additional songs. The deluxe record, which was a surprise drop, includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Jessie Reyez, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine. (NME)

Packed Anthems

In addition to Wayne and Doja’s “Shimmy” collaboration, the deluxe version features nearly 10 new anthems. LW also shares microphone time on his Jessie Reyez-featured “Love You F*ck You” banger.

Lil Wayne has shared eight new songs in the deluxe edition of his Funeral LP. The extended album features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert (“Multiple Flows”), Doja Cat (“Shimmy”), Jessie Reyez (“Love You F*ck You”), and more. The new tracks have been added to the beginning of the record, with “Shimmy” opening disk one of the LP and original opener “Funeral” acting as track one of the second disk. (Pitchfork)

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Doja Cat received some ample smoke courtesy of fellow Los Angeles rapper Blueface. Blue took aim at DC over her getting exposed for being in racist chat rooms and making controversial remarks about being black.

“F*** doja CAP on cryp weird a** b*tch.” -Blueface’s Instagram Story

Blueface ain’t having Doja Cat’s apology pic.twitter.com/JXC1Wh37d0 — SOHH (@sohh) May 26, 2020 Blueface rips into Doja Cat

Before You Go

Last Sunday night, Cat released a must-read statement about the situation. Despite the Internet trying to dig up receipts, Doja Cat denied getting tagged as a racist and gave an apology to anyone her past actions might have hurt.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from. As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music. I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank-you.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

And there you have it…. @DojaCat breaks her silence on being called a racist. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5GwRuEXHE8 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 25, 2020 Doja Cat posted an apology to her social media in response the chat room footage that emerged of her recently