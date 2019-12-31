Rap entertainer Doja Cat is going to kick-off the new year with a huge performance. The hip-hop artist is slated to perform at next month’s Adult Video Movie Awards.

According to a press release, Doja is taking her talent to the AVN Awards stage in Nevada.

Following on the heels of last year’s performance by Cardi B, Doja heads into the show having appeared on numerous “Best Songs of 2019” lists. The AVN Awards, the sexiest awards show of the year, will take place on January 25, 2020 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. AVN president Tony Rios made today’s announcement. “I’m so proud that we are able to feature another female musical artist at AVN Awards,” commented Rios. “The response last year was overwhelming not only because it was Cardi B but because it was our first woman. We know that Doja Cat will take the performance to the next level and astound our audience with her unique performance style.”

Doja has since confirmed her upcoming performance and hyped up what attendees should expect.

“I’m honored and excited to be the second woman ever to perform at the AVN Awards,” said Doja Cat. “We’ve got something special planned for you all. Can’t wait!”

Earlier this year, New York rap star Cardi B performed at the AVN Awards.

Cardi B made history Saturday night at the 2019 Adult Video News Awards as the event’s first female musical performer. The rapper opened the show with a racy performance of “Bickenhead” and “She Bad,” sporting an all-blue look with her backup dancers. The concert also“I’m so excited for these awards… more than the Grammys. I don’t know why,” she told the crowd at the end of her short set. Prior to becoming a platinum-selling rapper and reality TV star, Cardi B took up stripping to pay the bills; her first single was also titled “Stripper Hoe.” (Rolling Stone)

In 2018, rap star Kanye West helped launch the first-ever Pornhub awards show.