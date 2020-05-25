West Coast rapper Doja Cat has finally come forward. The Los Angeles entertainer has stepped up to address social media canceling her over alleged past ties to racist people.
Doja x Speaks
Sunday night, Cat released a must-read statement about the situation. Despite the Internet trying to dig up receipts, Doja denied getting tagged as a racist and apologized to anyone her past actions might have hurt.
“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.
I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.
I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.
As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.
I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank-you.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram
Uh Oh
The resurfaced clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly makes reference to not wanting to be black and having a pro-police brutality song called “Dindu Nothin.”
SAY IT AINT SO! Hold up! 🤚🏼After coming under fire for using homophobic slurs, #DojaCat is trending AGAIN! 🤦🏻♀️ This time over video chats which resurfaced online showing her engaging in racists calls. #Doja we need answers 😡👇🏼 – Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
The situation immediately took over Twitter. Online users have bid farewell to Doja Cat’s career with hard-hitting memes.
Before You Go
A few days ago, Doja Cat celebrated her and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram