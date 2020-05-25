West Coast rapper Doja Cat has finally come forward. The Los Angeles entertainer has stepped up to address social media canceling her over alleged past ties to racist people.

Doja x Speaks

Sunday night, Cat released a must-read statement about the situation. Despite the Internet trying to dig up receipts, Doja denied getting tagged as a racist and apologized to anyone her past actions might have hurt.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from. As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music. I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank-you.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

Uh Oh

The resurfaced clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly makes reference to not wanting to be black and having a pro-police brutality song called “Dindu Nothin.”

SAY IT AINT SO! Hold up! 🤚🏼After coming under fire for using homophobic slurs, #DojaCat is trending AGAIN! 🤦🏻‍♀️ This time over video chats which resurfaced online showing her engaging in racists calls. #Doja we need answers 😡👇🏼 – Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The situation immediately took over Twitter. Online users have bid farewell to Doja Cat’s career with hard-hitting memes.

– joe biden is racist

– hillary duff is a pedo

– doja cat is self hating black woman and a white mans whore

– there’s an alternate universe

– we gotta wear masks to school

– khloe kardashian look like malika



there’s too much going on this week pic.twitter.com/voU0Q2kE3j — ya motha and ya fatha 🦋 (@Reasolit) May 23, 2020

doja cat playing wit poop on tinychat wit racist white men, lana revealed herself as a white feminist, and now hillary duff is a child trafficker … can this year please end already pic.twitter.com/gKN4yqKlSq — nas ☽ (@nyxtears) May 23, 2020

The Weeknd finding out Doja Cat got cancelled a day after doing a song with her pic.twitter.com/SD72tThU0a — A.C. 🌎💕 (@purityloxx) May 23, 2020

me after finding out doja cat is apparently racist #dojacatisoverparty 😔 pic.twitter.com/Pj99onWX9z — mari poppins (@_marikane) May 23, 2020

all the doja cat stans after finding out she’s racist #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iMiHPYcN8e — owen (@owenkernodle) May 23, 2020

Before You Go

