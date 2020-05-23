Rap entertainer Doja Cat is cancelled – according to social media. The Internet is fully going in on the West Coast musician after cringe footage leaked online showing possible racist moments.

Uh Oh Doja

The new clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly makes reference to not wanting to be black and having a pro-police brutality song called “Dindu Nothin.”

SAY IT AINT SO! Hold up! 🤚🏼After coming under fire for using homophobic slurs, #DojaCat is trending AGAIN! 🤦🏻‍♀️ This time over video chats which resurfaced online showing her engaging in racists calls. #Doja we need answers 😡👇🏼 – Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram

Twitter Reacts

The situation has already taken over Twitter. Online users have bid farewell to her career with hard-hitting memes.

– joe biden is racist

– hillary duff is a pedo

– doja cat is self hating black woman and a white mans whore

– there’s an alternate universe

– we gotta wear masks to school

– khloe kardashian look like malika



there’s too much going on this week pic.twitter.com/voU0Q2kE3j — ya motha and ya fatha 🦋 (@Reasolit) May 23, 2020

doja cat playing wit poop on tinychat wit racist white men, lana revealed herself as a white feminist, and now hillary duff is a child trafficker … can this year please end already pic.twitter.com/gKN4yqKlSq — nas ☽ (@nyxtears) May 23, 2020

The Weeknd finding out Doja Cat got cancelled a day after doing a song with her pic.twitter.com/SD72tThU0a — A.C. 🦋💫 (@purityloxx) May 23, 2020

me after finding out doja cat is apparently racist #dojacatisoverparty 😔 pic.twitter.com/Pj99onWX9z — mari poppins ☂️ (@_marikane) May 23, 2020

all the doja cat stans after finding out she’s racist #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iMiHPYcN8e — owen (@owenkernodle) May 23, 2020

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Doja Cat celebrated her and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Doja and Nicki teamed up for their must-hear collaboration.