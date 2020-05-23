Rap entertainer Doja Cat is cancelled – according to social media. The Internet is fully going in on the West Coast musician after cringe footage leaked online showing possible racist moments.
The new clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly makes reference to not wanting to be black and having a pro-police brutality song called “Dindu Nothin.”
SAY IT AINT SO! Hold up! 🤚🏼After coming under fire for using homophobic slurs, #DojaCat is trending AGAIN! 🤦🏻♀️ This time over video chats which resurfaced online showing her engaging in racists calls. #Doja we need answers 😡👇🏼 – Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram
The situation has already taken over Twitter. Online users have bid farewell to her career with hard-hitting memes.
A few days ago, Doja Cat celebrated her and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram
A few weeks ago, Doja and Nicki teamed up for their must-hear collaboration.