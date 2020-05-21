New York rapper DMX really, really, really wants to go head to head against JAY-Z. The hip-hop veteran has continued to make a major plea to battle Young Hov in a hits battle.

X To The Izzo

New footage has emerged of X downplaying his interest in battling fellow rap veteran Eminem. Instead of entertaining a Marshall Mathers bout, the Ruff Ryders head explained why he wanted to go up against JAY.

“Em don’t want it,” X said in the footage. “I’d rather go with my arch nemesis – he don’t gotta come outside, he can sit in the house. He scared to go to the basement and play some records? … It’s a celebration, we’re celebrating music.” -DMX’s Instagram

Shady

Recently, New York rapper N.O.R.E. shared a huge shocker. N.O. said producer Swizz Beatz told him about an interest in Em facing off against X.

“This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES S**T SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!” -N.O.R.E.’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In a recent interview, DMX talked about going face-to-face against JAY-Z. Despite Young Hov having more than 10 albums to his name, X said he would take on his longtime pal.

Before You Go

Last month, X held a virtual Bible study session on his Instagram Live. He read from the Holy Book, including a verse from Ecclesiastes, and preached to listeners while professing his faith.

“I saw something else under the sun: In the place of judgment – wickedness was there, in the place of justice – wickedness was there. I said to myself, ‘God will bring into judgment both the righteous and the wicked, for there will be a time for every activity, a time to judge every deed.’” (Ecclesiastes 3:16)