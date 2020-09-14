DMX Runs Into MC Lyte and Spits One Of Her Classic Verses

Rap artists Lil Mama and DMX were hanging out when legendary rapper MC Lyte pulls up. The Ruff Ryders leader starts rapping Lyte’s verse from “I Cram to Understand U” from her 1988 debut album, Lyte as a Rock.
